Dorothy Jean Ridges Norseth (Dot)

11/21/26 ~ 5/19/19

On a beautiful, balmy spring night, our mom, Dorothy Jean Ridges Norseth, tapped danced her way to heaven. Mom was born in Ogden, Utah, to Hank and Jo Ridges. She passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 as the natural end of a long life well lived. She had two siblings, Janice and Marylyn. She lived a good, long life and persevered through many challenges that came

with her generation. She married dad, Donald Norseth, shortly after WWII. They had four children, Kerry, Laurel, Sally and Rory.

Mom and dad had many hobbies and friends. When dad passed away in 1993, mother, rather than giving up, engaged in her own renaissance. In addition to her many pastimes with dad, she continued to learn and grow through watercolor, piano playing, traveling, water aerobics, pinochle, family get togethers and gift giving to name a few. She never met a baby she didn't love. She was able to meet her newest great-grandchild, Cassius, two days before she passed and in a few, final lucid moments, visited with family and got to "see that baby!" True to form, she asked us to express gratitude to everyone she could and couldn't remember, both family and friends for the love and friendship she received.

A laundry list of mother's accomplishments is difficult to encapsulate in so short a space. Some include; crocheting baby blankets; tap dancing, she was a member of the Dancing Grannies for many years; bowling on the Wednesday Night Ladies league; Pinochle at the Elks; traveling to Europe with her daughter, Sally; trips to Wendover; water aerobics; generous gift

giving; golfing (I can still hear dad from across the fairway, "Damnit Dorothy, you're chopping at it!"); weekly lunches with friends and family; singing and playing piano at parties. The list goes on. She was very proud of her career at Tracy Collins Bank and Trust in Bountiful, Ut. And as children in the 60s' we remember her job retouching photographs, the original Photoshop, for

several photography studios. She once commented that she even made the Prophets' wives wrinkles look good.

As children, she sewed our clothes and pajamas and taught us a love for reading and the arts. Many of us credit her for our artistic and literary endeavors. Her wonderful family dinners inspired a love of culinary arts in all of us and she taught many a daughter and daughter-in-law how to cook. All were welcome.

Preceded in death by her parents; Hank and Jo; her eldest sister, Janice; husband, Donald; son, Kerry, daughter, Laurel and many, many friends and extended family. She is survived by her: sister, Marilyn, daughter, Sally Askman (Dave); son: Rory (Fay); grandchildren: Adam, Brandy, Katy, Amy and Christian, plus numerous great- grand children. Also our Aunt Diany her daughter -in-law and Larry, son-in-law.

As per mom's wishes, there will be a celebration of her life, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Bountiful Elk's Lodge from noon to 2 PM. Lunch will be provided. All are welcome to attend. Please bring stories to share.

Alzheimer's disease cast a pall of darkness over her final years though never broke her spirit. The family request donations be made towards Alzheimer's research or any in lieu of flowers or gifts.

Care entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.

