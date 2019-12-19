|
Dec 11, 1930 ~ Dec 16, 2019
Dorothy June Timm Lee, adored wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on December 16th, 2019 in the arms of her sweetheart. Dorothy was born on December 11th, 1930 in Grantsville, Utah to Myrtle Loretta Bates Timm and Vernon Delmont Timm. Dorothy was married and sealed to Rex Leonard Lee on September 11th, 1953 in the Manti LDS Temple. Dorothy and Rex have four children who are cherished and the loves of their lives. Dorothy grew up in the West Desert, where her heart never strayed. Dorothy graduated from Tintic High School and attended Brigham Young University. Dorothy worked at Hill Air Force Base and at Dugway Proving Ground, but her greatest jobs in life were raising her children, ensuring her yard was beautiful, mowed and filled with flowers, and tending to her many animals over the years. Dorothy is survived by her husband Rex Leonard Lee, two sons Rex Laine Lee (Karen), Derek Timm Lee (Jillian), one daughter Traci Dawn Lee, and nine grandchildren who brought her joy. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, brother and two sisters, and her precious son Bruce Allen Lee (Pam), who welcomed her home with open arms. Rex and his children would like to thank Dorothy's wonderful neighbors, friends, and medical provider's for the care and compassion during the last few years of her life. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at 10962 North 6400 West, Highland, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm and prior to the service on December 21, 2019 from 10:00 am - 10:45 am. Burial will be at the Lehi Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 19, 2019