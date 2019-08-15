|
Dorothy Kay Robison
1938 - 2019
Dorothy passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019 in Murray, UT after suffering from a lifelong illness. She was born on July 9, 1938 to Cloy E. and Dorothy Gay Griffiths in Salt Lake City.
She loved to paint and sing. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Dorothy is survived by her 4 daughters, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents and a younger sister.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 pm on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held from 1:00-2:00 pm prior to the services at the mortuary.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 15, 2019