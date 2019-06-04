Dorothy Piatt Larson

1924 ~ 2019

Dorothy Piatt Larson passed away June 1, 2019. Born May 6, 1924 in South Dakota, the second of four children to Fay J. Piatt and Alice Trimble Piatt. After the death of her mother Alice at the age of 37, she came with her father and two siblings to Utah from Sioux City, Iowa. Lived most of her life in Utah with exceptions of brief periods in southern and northern California.

She retired in 1988 after thirty-plus years in Federal Service and Approximately ten years in private industry. Loved the working years finding busy days at the office fulfilling and rewarding among many dear and lasting friendships. A member of the Methodist Church, also a satisfying experience with the best of relationships and spiritual growth.

She married her beloved husband Roald O. Larson in 1951 who preceded her in death March 23, 2005, also preceded her in death were parents, and brother James Belmont Piatt and two stepdaughters. Survived by brother Doran A. Piatt (Belle), Sister Barbara Piatt James (Arvil) and step son Michael O. Larson (Julie) and many special nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Memorial Mt. View Mortuary and Cemetery, 3115 East Bengal Blvd. (7800 S.). A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a .



