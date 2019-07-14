Dorothy M Ware

1935 - 2019

Dorothy M Ware, 84, of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 7, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was born on May 25, 1935 to Virgil John and Helen Lankford Midgley in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married her soul mate, Charles Reuel Ware on June 17, 1954 and cherished him with all her heart. He passed away September 22, 2014. Together they grew a second-generation family business, Reuel's Studio Arts, Inc and Reuel's Distribution Center, LLC which served artists and engineers in Salt Lake, and around the world, for over 80 years. In 1990, they purchased a home in Fountain Hills, Arizona where they enjoyed the company of many great friends and loved the warm weather each winter before returning to Utah each spring.

Dorothy was sad to not be able to return to Fountain Hills to say goodbye to all those whom she loved so much. She was a long-time member of P.E.O. and a sustaining member of Assistance League of Salt Lake City. Dorothy and Reuel are survived by their three children and their spouses, Terri (Ross) Jarrett, Julie (Art) Wynhof and Mike (Mary) Ware. She had a very special place in her heart for her eight grandchildren, Amy, Cameron, Cory, Johnny, Kathleen, Kyle, Tyler, and Whitney and in the past few years her five great-grandchildren, two of whom were born just weeks before her passing.

A very special thank you to Dr John Weiss, Nicole Orgain, PA-C and the entire Huntsman Cancer Institute staff for the kind and loving care they provided until her passing. Dorothy will lay to rest at Mt Olivet Cemetery and a private celebration will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute, Patient Care in honor of Dorothy Ware.



Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019