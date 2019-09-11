Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
624 W. Lennox Street
Midvale, UT
Dorothy Mae Satovick Borovatz


1934 - 2019
Dorothy Mae Satovick Borovatz Obituary
Dorothy Mae Satovick Borovatz
1934 ~ 2019
Dorothy Mae Satovick Borovatz, 85, peacefully passed away on September 6, 2019 at her home in Midvale, Utah. To know Dorothy was to know patience, perseverance and tenderness. She will be missed beyond measure.
She was born on May 31, 1934 in Midvale, Utah where she worked to become a first-grade teacher and married her sweetheart of 61 years, Steve Borovatz. When she was 35 she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Dorothy lived her life with courage and refused to let her disease impact her always bright spirit. Her gentle nature is something that we all can strive for. With a fresh coat of lipstick, there was nothing she couldn't handle.
Survived by her son Stephen Borovatz, granddaughter, Abbie (Bryan) Huddleston, great-granddaughter, Matilda Huddleston and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was the last of her family's generation. Preceded in death by her husband Steve Borovatz, parents Robert and Pauline Satovick, brother Dr. Robert Satovick, son Jeffery Borovatz, grandson Travis Borovatz, sister-in-law Lucy Zurlo, sister-in-law Katie Borovatz, brother/sister-in-law Matt and Lena Borovatz, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 624 W. Lennox Street, Midvale, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday evening at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale. Interment, Midvale City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 11, 2019
