McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylorsville 3rd Ward
1457 W Atherton Dr
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Taylorsville 3rd Ward
1457 W Atherton Dr.
Dorothy Marie Butterfield Sorensen


1920 - 2020
Dorothy Marie Butterfield Sorensen Obituary
Dorothy Marie Butterfield Sorensen
September 27, 1920 - February 20, 2020
TAYLORSVILLE - Dorothy Sorensen, 99 passed away February 20, 2020 at her home in Taylorsville, Utah. Dorothy was born September 27, 1920 in Chesterfield, Idaho. She was the
second of eleven children born to Ferrebee (Doc) Butterfield and Ivy May Lancaster Butterfield. She married Henry Sorensen in Salt Lake City Utah, October 25, 1940 and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple January 24, 1964.
Viewings will be held Sunday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Taylorsville 3rd Ward at 1457 W Atherton Dr. and Monday from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. The Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM followed by interment at the Murray City Cemetery. Services provided by McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S Redwood Road. A full version of Dorothy's obituary can be seen online at www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
