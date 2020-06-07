Dorothy Keddington

1924 ~ 2020

Dorothy Martha Keddington, 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2020. Born April 10, 1924, to Martha Akert and Harry Kirkham Keddington. Dorothy was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is survived by a brother, Gerald "Jerry" Keddington, his four children and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Shirley. Dorothy had a special love and concern for animals, particularly her beloved dog, Lady, and the many cats that she claimed as her "children." She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. At Dorothy's request, there will be a simple graveside service at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, Wednesday, June 10, at 11:00 am. The family wishes to thank those who cared for Dorothy at the Ridge Foothill Memory Care and those who continued to visit her.



