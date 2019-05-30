1923 ~ 2019

Maxine was born July 25, 1923 in Salt Lake City to Samuel and Dorothy Sleater Baird. She passed away May 26, 2019 at home in Cedar City, Utah, from complications incident to age. Her mother passed away in an automobile accident when she was 13 years old, and her father raised her and her sister, Lucille, with the help of many aunts and uncles. Her dad, a teacher at Granite High School, also conducted a train to Saltair during the summer, where Maxine and her sister enjoyed many fun experiences. She graduated from Granite High School in 1941 and went on to graduate from BYU in business and teach classes in shorthand and accounting. She met Morris Alpine Shirts on a blind date before he left to serve in the Army Air Corps during World War II. This began a 2 ½ year courtship by mail. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on October 27, 1945, immediately after he returned home from the Pacific theater. Maxine supported Morris in his varied activities, following him to Mt. Pleasant, Utah, Bloomington, Indiana, Provo, Utah, Tehran, Iran, and finally Cedar City, Utah. She typed all his books and accompanied him in his historical research. She supported all her children, spending thousands of hours at their athletic contests, concerts, programs, and anything else where her children were involved. Just weeks before her death she attended her youngest son's final band concert as a high school band director even though she could hear very little of it.

Maxine enjoyed working part time as a bookkeeper and secretary, but mostly she volunteered her capable services. She helped prepare mailings and was a hostess for many years for the Utah Shakespeare Festival. She was an election judge, PTA officer, and participated with the lady faculty at SUSC. She served in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including ward Relief Society president and temple worker. Her life was one of service, and her thoughts were of others before herself. She helped found and was a lifetime member of the Cedar Chest Quilt Guild. She enjoyed at least 20 years of trips to Ruby's Inn for the annual quilt retreat. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed traveling with friends.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Morris, her parents, and her sister Lucille Baird Laub. Maxine is survived by her five children Russell (Marilyn) Santa Clara, Utah, Randy (Kathryn) Provo, Utah, Andrea (Roice) Nelson Cedar City, Utah, Robert (Janet) Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Steve (Jill) Cedar City, Utah. 28 grandchildren, and 45 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Friday May 31, at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 N 300 W, Cedar City, 7-9 PM Another visitation prior to the funeral will be held June 1, 9:30 -10:30 AM followed by the funeral services at 11:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 256 S 900 W in Cedar City, Utah.

We give our heartfelt thanks to her caregivers and medical doctors and many friends who have served her so well.

In lieu of flowers friends are encouraged to donate to the Utah Shakespeare Festival. Burial will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.

In high school, Maxine played Grazia in the play Death Takes a Holiday. In the final scene as a metaphor for death, Grazia enters the garden. Maxine has waited 80 years for her command performance-- for which she is applauded on both sides of the veil. Mom, we'll see you in the garden.

Published in Deseret News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary