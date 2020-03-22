Home

Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Dorothy Sheats Burton


1926 - 2020
Dorothy Sheats Burton Obituary
DOROTHY SHEATS BURTON (94) lived a long, happy and productive life. She passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 in the company of her loving husband of 73 years, Robert T. Burton, and her sons, Robert A. Burton, Daniel S. Burton and Jeffrey S. Burton.
Dorothy was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 3, 1926 to Josie Systad Sheats and Archibald Sheats. She met her future husband, Bob, while they attended the University of Utah together. Dorothy was very popular and Bob had to work hard to land the first date. But, one date led to another and Dorothy and Bob were eventually married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple by President David O. McKay on March 10, 1947.
In her early 20's Dorothy was Director of Personal Shopping for the ZCMI Department Store. But, she was also an avid learner and student. When she had three young and rambunctious sons, she found time to continue her studies and graduate from the University of Utah. She had always wanted to teach school and shortly after getting her college degree she got a job at Kearns Junior High. After a few years there, she transferred to Evergreen Junior High where she finished her teaching career. While teaching at Evergreen, Dorothy went back to school herself and earned her Master's Degree. At Evergreen, Dorothy taught a variety of subjects-Physical Education, Health, Student Government, and English. She was very popular and well liked. Even when she was in her 90's, her sons heard several of her former students say she was their favorite teacher.
Dorothy was a consummate mother! She set a great example and always had time for her boys. She learned baseball, football and basketball from her boys and actually became quite an avid fan, particularly when one of her sons was playing.
Dorothy and Bob had a remarkably long and loving marriage. They both know that because of their temple sealing and faithful diligence thereafter, that their marriage, even after 73 years, is just getting started.
Dorothy and Bob enjoyed traveling and were fortunate to see many beautiful and exotic places. However, Dorothy's favorite place was being surrounded by family at a family cabin that she, Bob and her boys built near Woodland, Utah in the early 1970's.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Bob, her three sons Bob (Debbie), Dan (Becky), Jeff (Terri), ten grandchildren, one grandchild having predeceased her, and 20 great-grandchildren. In light of the corona virus, there will be no viewing and no funeral at this time.
The family sincerely appreciates all of the expressions of sympathy and condolences. However, we would request, please do not send flowers. Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 22, 2020
