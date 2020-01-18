|
|
Dorothy S. Andersen
Jan.1, 1927 - Jan. 15, 2020
"Oh, what do you do in the summertime, when all the world is green?"
The creator of the beloved primary children's song, "Oh, What Do You Do in the Summertime?", Dorothy Louise Spencer Andersen, passed away peacefully at the age of 93. She is survived by her son Jon (Leslie) Andersen; daughter-in-law Barbara Andersen; grandchildren Erin (Sam) Clark, Michael (Alece) Rutherford, Daniel Andersen, Danielle Andersen, and Angie (Jay) Sanderson; great-grandchildren Gerry and Grace; many nieces and nephews; and long time friends. Preceded in death by her parents Edwin Horne Spencer and Eva Roselle Shepherd; brothers Ralph and David; sister Joan; husband Cyril F Andersen; and sons David and Paul.
Dorothy was born on January 1st, 1927, in Brigham City, Utah and grew up in the small town of Magna, Utah. Dorothy met her husband Cyril while attending Utah State University and they were married in the Logan Temple on July 21st, 1947. While busily raising their young children, both Dorothy and Cyril went on to receive their undergraduate and graduate degrees at Utah State and the University of Utah - Dorothy receiving a Master's Degree in English and a Master's Degree in Music.
Always utilizing her gifts and talents, Dorothy worked as an assistant to the editor of the Salt Lake Tribune as a young married student; taught freshman English, boys and girls glee, and general music at the university, high school and junior high school levels while pursuing her graduate degrees; and became a paralegal to work in a law office as an empty nester. In her church and community, she loved sharing and serving through her involvement in road shows, spring sings, and countless musical arrangements for various choirs and groups; participation in an ongoing local writers' group and a Book of Mormon study group; and reaching out with an authentic message of hope and meaning during a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with her husband in Big Bear and Lucerne Valley, California.
An avid reader, champion of the arts, and a genuine advocate for a balanced public responsibility and the plight of the disconnected and disadvantaged, Dorothy developed and nourished a love for learning with both heart and mind - devouring anything printed which came her way and responding with an unselfish and unassuming thoughtfulness, submitting skillfully worded letters to the editor on occasion, regularly and privately supporting many charities, and carefully and inclusively building lasting bonds with a diverse and delightful array of family and friends. From her childhood, Dorothy continually honed her passion for words with a simple, daily, and diligent habit of completing crossword puzzles - a discipline she faithfully kept up until her final days.
Dorothy was truly a valiant ambassadress of that which is virtuous, lovely, and of good report. We will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20th at the Placid Ward chapel (14868 S. Juniper Crest Road, Herriman, UT) at 10 a.m. with a visitation beforehand from 9 - 9:30 a.m. An additional visitation will be held on Sunday evening, January 19th, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Lawn (2350 E. 1300 S., SLC, UT 84108). Burial will be at the Logan City Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020