Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Dorothy Vonne Sheffer


Dorothy Vonne Sheffer


1929 - 2019
Dorothy Vonne Sheffer Obituary
Dorothy Vonne Sheffer
1929 ~ 2019
Dorothy, 89, passed away May 15, 2019 in Taylorsville, Utah. She was born October 23, 1929 in Elsinore, Utah to Harold Victor Larsen and Mary Almeda (Winget). She married William Everett Moore on January 16, 1952, in Boise, Idaho. They had five children, Steve, William (Jr), Myla, David and Roxanne. They were divorced May 10, 1967 in Albany, Oregon. Dorothy married Klin T Sheffer on July 11, 1969 in Richfield, Utah.
Dorothy will forever be remembered as a wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, person and of course sister of the LDS Church. Dorothy worked for Idaho Power before she got married, then worked as a bookkeeper for Wheelwright Lithography and for Klin Sheffer TV repair business. After retirement she worked with Klin in wood working as a hobby.
She is survived by her children William (Helena) Moore, Myla Moore, David (Mary) Moore and by many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents Harold and Mary Larsen, husband Klin T Sheffer, son Steve Harold Moore, daughter Roxanne June (Moore) Comstock.
Funeral services will be held Monday, May 20, at 11 a.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State Street, Midvale, Utah, where there will be viewings Sunday 6-8 p.m. and Monday 10-10:45 a.m. Interment at Redwood Memorial Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 18, 2019
