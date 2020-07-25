Dorothy Wallin Schettler

1932~2020

Holladay, UT-Dorothy Wallin Schettler, our Mother, Grandma, Sister, Friend and Mentor passed away peacefully, at age 88 on July 22, 2020. We are comforted to know she is having a joyous reunion with those she loved so much on the other side. Dorothy was born February 25, 1932 to Enoch August and Elma Logena Constance Jentzsch Wallin and was raised in a loving family. Dorothy and her sisters were close and enjoyed being together, especially during the July 24th holiday to honor their father who had passed on that date. The tradition of gathering with the extended family will forever be cherished. Mom was blessed with many great friends as she attended Olympus Junior High, Granite High School, and the University of Utah as well as being involved in the Chi Omega Sorority which helped influence her life and who she would become. She was extraordinarily kind and gracious to those she met, giving a compliment, a smile, or a helping hand to all. She was always kind, happy and concerned more about others than herself. Dorothy married Gordon O. Schettler in the Salt Lake Temple on February 10, 1956. Gordon brought a tremendous amount of joy to Dorothy and she always stood by his side as his partner for 55 years. They had many successes that they attributed to their partnership. They raised 6 wonderful children and loved spending time together as well as travelling with the family. Dorothy also loved her 26 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Her children were her pride and joy and she made each one feel like they were her favorite as she was always proud of their efforts. Motherhood was something in which she excelled. She worked hard to teach her children and grandchildren by her words of counsel and by being a living example. Her love for the Gospel of Jesus Christ, resulted in many years of serving others. She served with Gordon in the Salt Lake Temple for over 12 years and held many other church callings including Stake Relief Society President. Dorothy was a great cook and was known for her ability to make delicious pies. She loved sharing that talent with others and many neighbors were recipients of her freshly made pies as well as other specialty baked items. She had a love of chocolate and would never pass up an opportunity to indulge. Later in life Dorothy developed her talents in art, specifically painting. She was always humble about her paintings, suggesting that they were sub-par, but many of them adorn the walls of her children's and grandchildren's homes as a treasure and a reminder of her. We love you Mom and will miss your smile, kindness, generosity, and of course, the great back scratches you always gave.

She is survived by her six children, Carol (Steve) Sperry, Sue (Jeff) Proctor, Steve (Natalie) Schettler, Scott (Kim) Schettler, Richard (Becky) Schettler and Sarah (Matt) Despain, 26 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and her two sisters, Karen Barlow (Nathan, deceased) and Kaye Nichols (Dennis). She is preceded in death by her husband (Gordon), parents, sister (Betty), and brothers (Richard and Ray). A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Noon at Wasatch Lawn located at 3401 South Highland Drive, SLC. A viewing will be held for friends from 6:00pm to 7:30pm Monday, July 27, 2020 at Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary located at 4670 S Highland Drive, SLC. Out of respect for those attending, please bring a mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Perpetual Education Fund or the Alzheimer's Association of Utah is appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store