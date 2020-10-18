1/1
Dorothy Williams
1928 - 2020
Dorothy Russell Williams passed away on the morning of October 10, 2020. She was born February 17, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Howard Rowland Russell and Mildred LaRue Morgan Russell. She grew up in Salt Lake City with her older sister Mildred and younger sister, Suzanne. She attended McKinley Elementary, Lincoln Junior High and South High in Salt Lake City.
After graduating from South High in 1945, she worked at various jobs in Salt Lake City until she met on Thanksgiving Day 1950, a young returned missionary that had served with her older sister in the New England States mission. She married Russell G. Williams on June 25, 1951, in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 62 years until Russ passed away in May 2014.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mildred and daughter Jeannette. She is survived by her children Grant (Sandy), David, Jeff (Laura) and Jan (Neal) Smith, 10 grandchildren 13 great-grandchildren and her sister Suzanne (Ray) Hansen.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Fairfield Village Layton and Encompass Hospice.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. from 9:30-10:30 am, followed by a private graveside service. Interment Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 18, 2020.
October 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Dorothy Russell Williams. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:18,19)
N. Stewart
October 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about this, she was a great lady - always kind and caring. Plus, she made wonderful cookies. God bless you all!
Jeffrey L Geigle
