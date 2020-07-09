1932 ~ 2020
Dorthene Beck Richardson, 87, of Orem passed away on July 3, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1932 in American Fork, UT to Jay Vern and Faye (Ellison) Beck and was the eldest of six children. She graduated from high school in State College, PA. While attending Brigham Young University she met and married Keith Erwin Richardson on June 5, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. While Dorthene resided for the past 15 years in Orem, UT, the majority of her adult life was spent in Columbus, OH where she raised her family, cheered on the Ohio State Buckeyes, and held numerous callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dorthene was a talented calligrapher and painter, an avid reader, and a loving and wise mother, grandmother and friend. Dorthene saw the good in everyone and was loved by all. Survived by her children, DeeAnn Memmott (Vince), Jay Scott (Charlotte), Kerri Johnston (David), Steven Grant (Mary), Mark Allen (Linda) and Stacy Southwick (Mark) along with 25 grandchildren and 77 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Keith, her parents and son Michael Keith.
A Graveside Service for family will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Provo City Cemetery. A heartfelt thank you to the angels from Encompass Hospice and especially to Karen Williamson for their loving care.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com
