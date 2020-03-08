|
Dorthey Chase
2/7/1927 ~ 3/6/2020
Heavenly Father sent the world a blessing on February 7, 1927 in the form of a life that touched all she met. At the age of 93 she passed her test of life and returned home peacefully with her children at her side on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Murray, UT. Dorthey was born in Sugarhouse, Utah to Dora A.Roth and Charles Lester Brough, she was their only child.
She attended Garfield elementary and South High school. While at Garfield elementary she met the love of her life, Harold, at the tender age of 10 and 11, she loved to tell how he chased her home from school every day. She married her eternal companion and childhood sweetheart in the Salt Lake City Temple on October 29, 1945.
Dorthey was the proud parent of 5 children. She blessed their lives by teaching them to be kind and respectful to all. Her family was her most priceless treasure, her love kept her family close. They shared many family trips together and created wonderful life long memories. Dorthey and Harold traveled the world together and they both decided that Hawaii was their favorite.
She loved to sew and make quilts for her family and always dreamed of opening a fabric shop. Harold and Dorthey looking for a hobby, on December 1, 1988 opened Quilt Etc. creating a place of joy for her employees and all who shopped there. She loved helping people make quilts and teaching classes. She was active in the store up until the age of 90. Little did she know what an influence she could make on so many people's lives.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served many callings. Her family was her greatest joy and she loved them all dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold A. Chase; and her son, Harold Lester Chase. She is survived by two sons and two daughters, Don (Carol), Pat (Jeff), Carol Margarett, and John; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.
We will all miss her so very much and will love her always. She has left a legacy of truth and goodness to all she has left behind.
Aloha we love you mom and will see you soon--no Pelekia
A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S.Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, Utah. Please share online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2020