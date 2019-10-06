|
|
February 16, 1941 - October 4, 2019
Delta, Utah-Dorthy Marie Tolbert McFarland, age 78, passed peacefully away on Friday, October 4, 2019, in Delta, holding the hand of her loving sister Wanda Tolbert Anderson. Dorthy was born on February 16, 1941, in Abraham, Utah, to Sherman and Gladys Taylor Tolbert . She was the second oldest of six children, Elsie Jean, Fred, Verl, Wanda, and Ricky. The Abraham farm was a magical playland for Dorthy growing up. Life was filled with adventures, riding her horse to the foothills, ice-skating on the hardpan, and swimming in the canal. Her favorite memory was going on the cattle drives with her parents and siblings. Dorthy graduated from Delta High School and attended Brigham Young University. During her time in Salt Lake City she met her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Alan Bryce McFarland. They happily wed on April 16, 1966, and were sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple for time and eternity. Dorthy and Alan raised six rambunctious children in Cincinnati, Ohio, West Valley, and Alpine, Utah. As a beautiful homemaker, Dorthy was quite busy raising their six children, Kelli, Scott, Kimberly, Kat, Steven, and Connie. Whether she was baking bread or sewing a Halloween costume, she was always hard at work, ensuring the home was running smoothly. Dorthy was an active member of the LDS church, where she served in the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary programs. On Sunday mornings, the family home would come alive with the sound of Dorthy playing the piano. Dorthy had a deep respect and love of nature. She could easily be found working in the garden, planting flowers, or just enjoying the outdoors. She loved to ride horses, camp, water-ski, and go on long drives. Dorthy would be thrilled to discover, "What is on the other side of the mountain?" She is on the other side now, and we believe she is walking in a field of flowers, basking in the sunlight. Dorthy was an adoring Grandmother of 14 grandchildren. She would often be spotted cheering on the sidelines of the football field or applauding in the audience, supporting her grandkids every step of the way. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. There was a special place in Dorthy's heart for her siblings and their spouses, to whom she considered her dearest friends. She had a deep love for.
Dorthy cherished her family and will be deeply missed by her children, Kelli and Willie Tejada, Scott and Lori McFarland, Kimberly and Gary Pearson, Kat McFarland, Steven and Tori McFarland, Connie and Joel Riet, along with her 14 grandchildren; siblings, Fred and Nonie, Verl and Judy, Wanda and Tom. Dorthy is proceeded in death by her sister Elise Jean, brother Ricky, mother Gladys, father Sherman, and nephew Monty.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the Sutherland LDS Chapel. The viewing will be Thursday from 9:30 - 10:40 AM. Burial held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Ogden City Cemetery.
Heartfelt Thanks to Millard Care and Rehabilitation Center for caring for our Mom. Condolences may be left at www.nicklemortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2019