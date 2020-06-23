1940 ~ 2020
Doug Alan Webster passed away 6/18/20, surrounded by family. Doug was born 10/9/1940 to David and Doris Webster in Bell, California. He grew up in Lynwood, California alongside his sister Donna. Doug graduated from Lynwood High School in 1960 and set off for college at BYU, because he heard Utah had good skiing. At BYU he met a beautiful twin named Marilyn, whom he talked into marrying him. They were married in Emerson, New Jersey, and later sealed in the Los Angeles Temple.
Doug served in the Army as a medic during the Vietnam War. As a Newport Beach Police Officer, Doug received a Medal of Valor for jumping from a helicopter into the pitch-black ocean and saving a man's life. He owned several small businesses and retired early after moving to Utah. Doug and Marilyn have lived in Alpine, Utah for the past 25 years and have loved their mountain views, BYU sports, and dear friends near and far.
Doug is survived by his wife Marilyn, son Darren (Lisa), daughters Karen, Suzie (Chris), Debbie (Brent); grandchildren Hailey, Noah, Hunter, Summer, Jordan, Kennedy, Kassidy, Keegan, Luke, Teylor, Kaycee. Doug received amazing care at the VA Hospital. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider making a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute. A scheduled visitation will be held at Anderson and Sons Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 West 11000 North, Highland on Thursday, June 25th from 6-8 pm. Please visit the mortuary's website to schedule a time to attend the visitation. A graveside service will be held at the Alpine City Cemetery Friday, June 26th at 11am. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.
Doug Alan Webster passed away 6/18/20, surrounded by family. Doug was born 10/9/1940 to David and Doris Webster in Bell, California. He grew up in Lynwood, California alongside his sister Donna. Doug graduated from Lynwood High School in 1960 and set off for college at BYU, because he heard Utah had good skiing. At BYU he met a beautiful twin named Marilyn, whom he talked into marrying him. They were married in Emerson, New Jersey, and later sealed in the Los Angeles Temple.
Doug served in the Army as a medic during the Vietnam War. As a Newport Beach Police Officer, Doug received a Medal of Valor for jumping from a helicopter into the pitch-black ocean and saving a man's life. He owned several small businesses and retired early after moving to Utah. Doug and Marilyn have lived in Alpine, Utah for the past 25 years and have loved their mountain views, BYU sports, and dear friends near and far.
Doug is survived by his wife Marilyn, son Darren (Lisa), daughters Karen, Suzie (Chris), Debbie (Brent); grandchildren Hailey, Noah, Hunter, Summer, Jordan, Kennedy, Kassidy, Keegan, Luke, Teylor, Kaycee. Doug received amazing care at the VA Hospital. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider making a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute. A scheduled visitation will be held at Anderson and Sons Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 West 11000 North, Highland on Thursday, June 25th from 6-8 pm. Please visit the mortuary's website to schedule a time to attend the visitation. A graveside service will be held at the Alpine City Cemetery Friday, June 26th at 11am. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 23, 2020.