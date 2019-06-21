|
Salt Lake City, Utah - Doug was born on Sept. 4, 1941 to Jean Arbuckle and Martin Asa Brown in Bountiful, Utah. He passed away on June 20, 2019. He married Kay Lorraine McIntyre on Jan. 24, 1964 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised five children. He is survived by his wife, Kay, and his children, Jeffery (Deneim), Gary (Heidi), Don, Kenneth, and DeAnn Black. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Robert and Roger, and his son-in-law, Ed Black.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24th at 11:00 a.m. at the Foothill 1st Ward, 1933 So. 2100 East, Salt Lake City, Utah, where a viewing will be held from 9:45 -10:45 a.m. prior to services. Full obituary at www.russonmortuary.com.
