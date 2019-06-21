Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Foothill 1st Ward
1933 So. 2100 East
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Foothill 1st Ward
1933 So. 2100 East
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Douglas Asa Brown Obituary
Salt Lake City, Utah - Doug was born on Sept. 4, 1941 to Jean Arbuckle and Martin Asa Brown in Bountiful, Utah. He passed away on June 20, 2019. He married Kay Lorraine McIntyre on Jan. 24, 1964 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised five children. He is survived by his wife, Kay, and his children, Jeffery (Deneim), Gary (Heidi), Don, Kenneth, and DeAnn Black. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Robert and Roger, and his son-in-law, Ed Black.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24th at 11:00 a.m. at the Foothill 1st Ward, 1933 So. 2100 East, Salt Lake City, Utah, where a viewing will be held from 9:45 -10:45 a.m. prior to services. Full obituary at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from June 21 to June 22, 2019
