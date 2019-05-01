Home

Douglas Burton Andrew passed away peacefully at the age of 91. He was born in Detroit, MI to Reed Douglas Andrew and Lillian Burton Andrew. He is the oldest of their five sons. He was married to Beverly Gay Fitton for 32 years with whom he had five children. Douglas is survived by his brothers, Reed and David Andrew; children, Gregory (Julie) Andrew, Carol (Randy) Hall, Eric (Tricia) Andrew, and Meridith (Jenner) Marcucci; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Neil and Robert Andrew; son, Douglas Prescott Andrew; and grandsons, Kendall Andrew and Jason Andrew Facer. Friends and family are invited to gather Friday, May 3, 2019, from 6 to 8 PM at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 W South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan, UT. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11 AM at the LDS chapel located at 7150 S Callie Drive (1500 W), West Jordan, UT with a viewing one hour prior to the service.
For longer obituary and condolences, visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 1, 2019
