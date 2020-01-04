|
In Loving Memory
Douglas Cerel Gines, beloved spouse, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and uncle passed away peacefully at his home in Kamas, Utah on January 1, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at the Kamas 1st Ward Chapel (100 W Center St., Kamas, UT) on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Viewings will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and prior to the funeral on Monday from 9:30 - 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Stevens Cemetery in Oakley, UT For a complete obituary and to express sympathies to the family please go to www.crandallfhevanston.com
