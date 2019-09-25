Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
LDS chapel
4525 North 345 East
Provo, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
LDS chapel
4525 North 345 East
Provo, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Sampson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Charles Sampson


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Charles Sampson Obituary
Douglas Charles Sampson
May 22,1938 ~ Sept 20, 2019
Douglas Charles Sampson passed away September 20, 2019 from the effects of Alzheimer's dementia. Doug was born in his Grandma Hansen's home in Ephraim, Utah on May 22, 1938 to Charles and Thelma Sampson. He was oldest of five children: Dean (Flo), Elma (Richard Bartholomew), Dixie (Russell Harward), and Karen (Tim Griffin).
He met LeiMomi Young from Monticello, Utah at BYU. They were married on November 17, 1962, in the Manti Temple.
Doug and LeiMomi are the parents of five children: Dan (Kris), David, Benjamin (Kristin), Katie (Jeff Windsor), and Julie (Tadd Truscott), and foster son Archie Josley (Cindy). They also have 23 amazing grandchildren and two adorable great granddaughters.
Funeral service will be held in Provo at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the LDS chapel, 4525 North 345 East, Provo. A viewing will precede the service beginning at 9 AM. Memories and condolences may be shared at Serenicare.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.