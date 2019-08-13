Home

Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
LDS Church
8825 South 1095 West
West Jordan, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
LDS Church
8825 South 1095 West
West Jordan, UT
Douglas Clayton Clayton


1948 - 2019
Douglas Clayton Firkins
1948 ~ 2019
Douglas Clayton Firkins passed away August 11, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah surrounded by loving family and friends. Born to Arville and Emily Forestine Peterman Firkins in Rupert, Idaho on August 22, 1948. Preceded in death by the love of his life Karen ILeene Johnson Firkins, his siblings: Ray Firkins, Don Firkins, Glenda Nielsen, Richard Firkins, Eugene Firkins, Lorna Firkins, Patsy Firkins, and his grandchild Kelly Scott Rucker.
Survived by his Children: Tony (Maryellen) Hilton, Bradley Firkins, Cheryl (Robert) Provard, Spencer (Jill) Firkins, Kari Rasmussen along with 14 grandchildren.
Viewing will be held on August 17, 2019 from 10:00-11:30 and Funeral Services will be at 12:00 noon same day at the LDS Church located at 8825 South 1095 West, West Jordan, Utah. Burial will be held at Elysian Gardens located at 1075 E 4580 S, Millcreek, UT 84117.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 13, 2019
