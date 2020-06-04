Doug was my diligent, faithful home teacher for many years, even though he was losing his eyesight and it was difficult for him to walk. Im very grateful for how he blessed my life. He was an amazingly good man.
Carolee Stout
Douglas C. Duncan
1927-2020
Douglas Calvin Duncan passed away suddenly at his home on June 1, 2020. Doug was born December 23rd, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John Charles Duncan and Laura Leona Yorgason Duncan. Doug grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and graduated from East High School and the University of Utah. He later graduated from dental school at the Univeristy of Iowa.
Doug served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the London, England mission. During his time there, he and other missionaries organized a missionary basketball team that played against Olympic teams, Oxford & Cambridge Universities and a tour of games against communist teams. He had the distinction of being named a CIA spy by Pravda (the Russian Communist Newspaper) for his time spent there. Upon retuning from his mission, during dental school years, he played basketball on the Iowa team. That team went on to the NCAA semis the first year and the finals the next.
Doug married and was sealed to the love of his life, DeEtte Jones, in 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple. At the time of his passing, they had been married 66 wonderful years. Five children blessed their family, and we love and appreciate their loving example of a lifetime of selfless service and devotion to each other. Just a few days ago, they had remarked how lucky they have been to spend so many years together.
Following Dental School, Doug served as a captain in the army in Anchorage Alaska. Doug loved to fish and hunt, and many stories of his hunting and fishing prowess (some true fish stories) have been shared of his exploits. Doug and DeEtte returned to Salt Lake, where Doug continued his dental practice for 36 years. He was an exceptional dentist and loved by all. He also loved to sing, frequently to his captive audience patients while working on them in the dental chair. He has loved his family, crossword puzzles, gardening, golfing, and especially fishing! We're certain he's enjoying flipping a fly with all his fishing buddies right about now!
Doug was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and gave a lifetime of service to the church. His service opportunities included working in the Bishopric, working with the youth, teaching and serving many years in the temple with DeEtte. He leaves many close and dear friends from his ward family. He was an eternal optimist, led and taught by example, always had a little boy twinkle in his eyes, and never spoke poorly about anyone.
Doug is survived by his wife, DeEtte, children Doak (Brenda) Duncan, Dixon (Michelle) Duncan, Deon Duncan (Keith Rogers), Dana (Scott) Nuanez, Dylann (Geoff) Ceriani, 15 grandchildren and 20 (with one on the way) great-grandchildren, sister Jean Duncan, brother Robert (Nola) Duncan, sister-in-law Peggy Duncan, and many extended family members of the Duncan clan. Preceded in death by his parents, 5 sisters (Ione, Jasmine, Arlene, Gwen, and Maxine), one brother (John), and great grandson Joey Goodrich.
The family extends special thanks to Laurie Buehner for her loving care.
Due to concerns with Covid-19, a small graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6th at 2:00 pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park for immediate family members only. We know many would like to pay their last respects, and give DeEtte a hug, but must limit her exposure at this time. Graveside services will be broadcast via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial . Please leave online condolences for the family at www.larkinmortuary.com.
1927-2020
Douglas Calvin Duncan passed away suddenly at his home on June 1, 2020. Doug was born December 23rd, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John Charles Duncan and Laura Leona Yorgason Duncan. Doug grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and graduated from East High School and the University of Utah. He later graduated from dental school at the Univeristy of Iowa.
Doug served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the London, England mission. During his time there, he and other missionaries organized a missionary basketball team that played against Olympic teams, Oxford & Cambridge Universities and a tour of games against communist teams. He had the distinction of being named a CIA spy by Pravda (the Russian Communist Newspaper) for his time spent there. Upon retuning from his mission, during dental school years, he played basketball on the Iowa team. That team went on to the NCAA semis the first year and the finals the next.
Doug married and was sealed to the love of his life, DeEtte Jones, in 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple. At the time of his passing, they had been married 66 wonderful years. Five children blessed their family, and we love and appreciate their loving example of a lifetime of selfless service and devotion to each other. Just a few days ago, they had remarked how lucky they have been to spend so many years together.
Following Dental School, Doug served as a captain in the army in Anchorage Alaska. Doug loved to fish and hunt, and many stories of his hunting and fishing prowess (some true fish stories) have been shared of his exploits. Doug and DeEtte returned to Salt Lake, where Doug continued his dental practice for 36 years. He was an exceptional dentist and loved by all. He also loved to sing, frequently to his captive audience patients while working on them in the dental chair. He has loved his family, crossword puzzles, gardening, golfing, and especially fishing! We're certain he's enjoying flipping a fly with all his fishing buddies right about now!
Doug was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and gave a lifetime of service to the church. His service opportunities included working in the Bishopric, working with the youth, teaching and serving many years in the temple with DeEtte. He leaves many close and dear friends from his ward family. He was an eternal optimist, led and taught by example, always had a little boy twinkle in his eyes, and never spoke poorly about anyone.
Doug is survived by his wife, DeEtte, children Doak (Brenda) Duncan, Dixon (Michelle) Duncan, Deon Duncan (Keith Rogers), Dana (Scott) Nuanez, Dylann (Geoff) Ceriani, 15 grandchildren and 20 (with one on the way) great-grandchildren, sister Jean Duncan, brother Robert (Nola) Duncan, sister-in-law Peggy Duncan, and many extended family members of the Duncan clan. Preceded in death by his parents, 5 sisters (Ione, Jasmine, Arlene, Gwen, and Maxine), one brother (John), and great grandson Joey Goodrich.
The family extends special thanks to Laurie Buehner for her loving care.
Due to concerns with Covid-19, a small graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6th at 2:00 pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park for immediate family members only. We know many would like to pay their last respects, and give DeEtte a hug, but must limit her exposure at this time. Graveside services will be broadcast via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial . Please leave online condolences for the family at www.larkinmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.