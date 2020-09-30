Douglas Emmett Monson
1938~2020
Holladay, UT-Douglas Emmett Monson peacefully passed away on September 26, 2020. He was born on March 7, 1938 to Melvin and Doris Monson.
A viewing will be held on Thursday October 1st at 12:30 to 1:30 at the Memorial Murray Mortuary (5850 S 900 E Murray). Following there will be a graveside service at 2:00 at Elysian Gardens cemetery (1075 E 4580 S Millcreek). Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. For a complete obituary, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/douglas-emmett-monson