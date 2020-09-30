1/1
Douglas Emmett Monson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Emmett Monson
1938~2020
Holladay, UT-Douglas Emmett Monson peacefully passed away on September 26, 2020. He was born on March 7, 1938 to Melvin and Doris Monson.
A viewing will be held on Thursday October 1st at 12:30 to 1:30 at the Memorial Murray Mortuary (5850 S 900 E Murray). Following there will be a graveside service at 2:00 at Elysian Gardens cemetery (1075 E 4580 S Millcreek). Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. For a complete obituary, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/douglas-emmett-monson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Elysian Gardens cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
(801) 262-4631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Murray Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved