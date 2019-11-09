Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Hunter


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Hunter Obituary
Douglas Verne Hunter
1938 ~ 2019
Douglas was born in Murray, Utah on March 30, 1938 to Verne Larsen and Thella Bailey Hunter. He passed away on November 6, 2019 after a valiant 7-month battle with cancer. Doug attended Draper Elementary and Jr. High School and graduated from Jordan High in 1956. He married Loretta Witt, his Jr. High School girlfriend on July 26, 1958. Doug worked for Whitmore Oxygen Company for 15 years and then at Jordan School District Transportation for 27 years as a mechanic and then as superintendent. Then he retired and because "to be happy you needed to be busy," he said, he went to Oquirrh Middle School and worked until he as 78. While there, he loved the class of special needs children and enjoyed his time being with "his kids" and making them laugh and be happy. He loved country music, camping in the mountains, going hunting with his sons and his two short hair dogs and spending time at their cabin with his family. He also enjoyed his trips to Wendover with some of his family, where he made many friends. Doug is survived by his wife of 61 years and four children, Lorrie (David) Engstrom, Gavin, Bradley and Lynae. He enjoyed his nine grandchildren and three great grandsons. They were the bright light in his life. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, his brother, Lynn, and his grandson, Bryce.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday evening and 1 hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment, Larkin Sunset Gardens.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -