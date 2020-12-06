1934 ~ 2020
Douglas Nile Jensen (Nile), passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020, at the age of 86, in Lewisville, Texas, incident to age and the COVID-19 virus. He was born at home on May 12, 1934, in Provo, Utah, to Carlos Brigham Jensen and Wanda Mary (Williams) Jensen.
During childhood, his family lived in several western states as his father's work in construction caused them to move frequently. The family eventually settled in Provo and Nile graduated from Farrer Jr. High and Provo High School, where he was president of the Key Club and worked on the school newspaper as a sports editor and business manager.
After serving a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northern Far East Mission in Japan, from 1954-1956, he graduated from Brigham Young University, and in 1963, from the University of Utah Law School. In the early 1960's, Nile served as a Lieutenant in the Utah National Guard and was called to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
In 1960, Nile married Karen (Krause) Jensen in the Salt Lake Temple and they recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They had six children; 21 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In 1972, Nile and his family moved from Sandy, Utah, to the Chicago, Illinois, area where he was employed by the Blue Cross Association and National Association of Blue Shield Plans as Vice President-Legal. He was involved in many civic activities, including the Citizen's Advisory Council for the U-46 school district (Elgin, IL), and worked as an election precinct captain. Nile retired from the legal profession in 1990; and in 1993, moved back to Utah, with Karen, where they resided in Woodland Hills. He served on the city's Planning Commission, City Council, and was Mayor from 1998-2002. In 2015, they moved to Payson, Utah, and later to The Seville Independent Living Community in Orem, Utah. They had recently relocated to Flower Mound, Texas, to live near a daughter.
Nile had a firm and unwavering testimony of Jesus Christ and loved serving in many callings for the church, including Bishop (Elgin, IL), High Counselor, Scout Master, Choir Director, and Ordinance Worker in the Payson and Provo Temples. However, he always said the calling he enjoyed most was teaching the Gospel Doctrine class in Sunday School. Nile and Karen also served two senior couples missions in Martin's Cove, Wyoming, and San Antonio, Texas.
He enjoyed camping, exploring Utah on ATVs, photography, reading, listening to classical music, researching his family's genealogy, cheering for BYU, and working for many years as a volunteer (with Karen) at Mountain View Hospital in Payson, Utah.
Nile was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Jensen Barber Pooley; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his beloved dog, Marley, who was always by his side, until he also recently passed away. He is survived by his wife, Karen; children: Douglas (Sally), Christopher (Anne-Sophie), Paige Greenwood (Brian), Sharon Johnson (Scott), Wesley, and Angela Cook (Lon). Nile was greatly loved by his wife and family and will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com