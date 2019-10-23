|
1934 ~ 2019
Douglas Keith Anderson died peacefully on October 16, 2019 at his home with Bonnie, his wife of 40 years, by his side. Douglas was born October 27, 1934 in Green River, Wyoming to Elmo Merlin and Dorothy Gras Anderson.He worked for Mountain Bell as a manager before retiring after 35 years of service. Doug loved woodworking. He made beautiful pens, walking canes and clocks. His greatest joy was making and giving away his projects to family and friends. Doug is survived by his wife Bonnie, his children Doug Jr. and Naomi, six grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren, his sisters Mettie Rist and Merleen Pearce and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister. The family would like to thank the staff at Aspen Ridge East Rehabilitation and Hospice for their care and kindness to Doug. A Celebration of Life was held at an earlier date for family and friends. Entombment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 23, 2019