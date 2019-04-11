Douglas Lee Boulton slipped away peacefully at his home on April 4, 2019.

Doug will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and constant teasing. In earlier years, he loved racing Jeeps on the salt flats and shining his cars. He was a hard worker and built his successful business from the ground up. Doug served a mission to Western Canada and returned home to marry and have three amazing children.

Doug is survived by wife Kaye, children: Holli (John), Ami (Jeff), Josh (Kim), grandchildren: Smith (Alexa), Riggs, Emme, Madi, Lily, Lainey, Luke, and Lincoln.

The family would like to thank Dr. Roger Freedman, Brenda Fish and Dr. E.M. Gilbert at the University of Utah Cardiovascular Center for their kind and excellent care for the past 24 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to the Missionary Fund, c/o LDS Philanthropies, 1450 N. University Ave. , Provo, UT 84604 or online at ldsphilanthropies.org. A private graveside service was previously held.