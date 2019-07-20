Douglas L. Eldredge

March 8, 1949 ~ July 14, 2019

Doug passed away July 14, 2019 with his wife by his side.

Doug was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 8, 1949 to Victor and Ruby (Coon) Eldredge at a time when a boy could roam the open fields and grew to love the out of doors and activities which drove his passion to scouts, ultimately earning his Eagle Scout rank.

He attended Granger High School, proudly driving his 1956 Corvette to school. He excelled both scholastically and musically, playing the saxophone with band and jazz band.

In 1972 Doug, graduated from the University of Utah with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He was recruited by Boeing in Seattle where he worked on government projects.

Returning to the UofU he obtained a MBA in 1976. He became a devoted UofU basketball fan, rarely missing a game.

Doug retired from Utah Power and Light after 32 years. But the pinnacle of his long career was as a consultant for the NSA on the Communication Center.

Doug married Shauna Cederholm Adams on August 17, 1984; instantly becoming a devoted parenting partner to Nichole and Trent. Doug's comment was "Now, I have caught up with my friends". On the second date with Shauna, Doug attended Back to School night for Nichole and Trent and continued to support all of their events from that point on. Together we enjoyed vacationing spectacular sights and enjoying time together. Becoming a grandpa was his greatest joy.

Doug's repertoire of jokes and ability to make us laugh will be greatly missed. He is survived by Shauna, daughter, Nichole (Donald) Dunn, son, Trent (VinCi) Adams; grandchildren, Max and Kate Dunn, sister Deon (Marvin) Mortensen, brother, Fred (Jannis), sister-in-law, Peeches (Wayne deceased) Cederholm, many nieces, nephews and long-time friends.

Friends are invited to a celebration of life Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Graveside Services will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The University of Utah Crimson Club Scholarship Fund at giving.utah.edu/crimsonclub

Published in Deseret News from July 20 to July 21, 2019