Douglas Nelson

Pearce

1932 ~ 2019

Salt Lake City, Utah-Before anyone ever heard of a "dad joke" there were "Doug jokes." And as of June 25th, 2019, we are all very sad to share that there will never again be another impeccable delivery of a "Doug joke" because Doug Pearce passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his adoring wife and family after a 13-year battle with cancer.

Douglas Nelson Pearce was born December 2, 1932 to Annetta Hammond and Jesse Nelson Pearce. At the age of 2, Doug lost his father to pneumonia. A few years later, Anthony "Tone" Foremaster rode in on his horse and into the lives of Annetta, Doug, and his older brother Garry.

He attended Dixie College then enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in France, which started his lifelong love for travel. Upon his return from the war, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the southern states mission. While attending BYU, he met his wife Sondra Stout from Hurricane and they married March 18, 1960 in the St. George Temple. Doug and Sondra raised 7 children in Holladay, Utah.

Doug and Sondra returned to their roots and relocated to southern Utah where Doug lovingly cared for Sondra while she battled cancer. She passed away June 27, 2003. He later met Patricia Sutherland and they married December 29, 2004. This inseparable pair of sweethearts filled their years together with laughter, travel, and adventure. And, he gained two more daughters to love.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Sondra, and granddaughter Olivia Harris. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Maero Pearce, brother Orson Garry Pearce, and his children Lex (Tina Marler) Pearce, Tonette (Kelly) Harris, Roma (Timothy) Stewart, Katie Pearce, Melissa (Sean) Stromberg, Mark (Ashley) Pearce, and Annetta (Ryan) Hessenthaler, 2 step children Julie (James) McMillan & Hayley (Kenneth) Phelps, 32 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, as well as countless extended family, nieces and nephews who loved their "Duncle Ug."

All services will be held at the Olympus 3rd Ward building, 3100 S. Camille Street, Salt Lake City. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Viewings will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 am. The interment will take place at the Hurricane City Cemetery on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with a graveside at 9:00 am. For a complete obituary, go to www.serenityfhs.com .



Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019