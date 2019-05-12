March 31,1941 - May 8, 2019

Our Dad, Doug, was born March 31, 1941 in Williams, Arizona to Velma Harriet Nicoll and Roy Sydney Hume. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and grandchildren whom he referred to as "his best team".

Dad spent his early childhood in Arizona where he had happy memories with his two sisters. As siblings, they forged a bond and friendship that lasted a lifetime. He later moved to Rangely, Colorado. He graduated from Rangely High School with the class of 1959. That same year he met our mother Donna Stockton; they married in Craig, Colorado. During their 40 years together, they raised 3 children. (Divorced)

Dad spent many years in the water industry working in California, Arizona and Utah. He then worked for Pennzoil where he was a regional manager. He excelled in management and motivational speaking.

Wherever Dad went he made friends. He inspired people with his wisdom, humor and quick wit. Many acquaintances became lifelong friends.

He was an avid reader--often reading several books simultaneously. He had a passion for history and his knowledge was extensive. He was always quick and willing to give his opinions on current events.

After retirement, he enjoyed traveling and had many adventures. He also enjoyed woodworking and made many friends there.

He was an amazing father who loved us unconditionally. We knew we could call on him anytime from anywhere, and he would be there. He instilled in us independence, loyalty and happiness. He took us on the best adventures, and for these memories we will forever be grateful.

He lived many places, but called Bountiful, Utah home and spent 45 years there.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many callings and positions over his lifetime. He served in the bishopric of his Coeur d'Alene, Idaho ward. He enjoyed teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. He received the greatest joy spending countless hours serving the youth.

In passing, he joins his father, mother, sister Shirlene and daughter Donna Sue.

He leaves his children: Dawn Cook (Craig) Bountiful, Utah; Dyan Sandell (Tim) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Douglas H. Hume (Christie) Bountiful, Utah; sister, Barbara Granger, California; grandchildren: Ciera Nay (Bobby), Danielle Rosebush (Kyle), Dallin Cook (Nicole), Samantha Cook, Malory Cook, Audrey Sandell, Kendrick Hume, Erin Hume; great-grandchildren: Jack Nay, Cache Nay, Ellie Nay, Avalee Cook, Lola Rosebush, Stella Rosebush (baby Cook due in December).

Dad is on to his next adventure. It was his wish to be laid to rest in Bountiful "up on the hill".

A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah on Tuesday, May 14th at 11:00. Please join the family for lunch at 12:30 at 862 W. Pages Lane, West Bountiful, Utah. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2019