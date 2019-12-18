|
|
Doyle W. Atwood
1940 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Doyle W. Atwood passed away at home on December 15, 2019, at the age of 79. A viewing will be held on Thursday December 19, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, and again on Friday December 20, 2019 from 10 - 10:45 AM at the Taylorsville 1st Ward, 4845 South Woodhaven Drive, Taylorsville, UT with a funeral service to immediately follow. Interment will take place at the Salem City Cemetery, 965 South 140 East, Salem, UT. For a full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 18, 2019