Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Taylorsville 1st Ward
4845 South Woodhaven Drive
Taylorsville, UT
Funeral service
Following Services
Taylorsville 1st Ward
4845 South Woodhaven Drive
Taylorsville, UT
Doyle Atwood


1940 - 2019
Doyle Atwood Obituary
Doyle W. Atwood
1940 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Doyle W. Atwood passed away at home on December 15, 2019, at the age of 79. A viewing will be held on Thursday December 19, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, and again on Friday December 20, 2019 from 10 - 10:45 AM at the Taylorsville 1st Ward, 4845 South Woodhaven Drive, Taylorsville, UT with a funeral service to immediately follow. Interment will take place at the Salem City Cemetery, 965 South 140 East, Salem, UT. For a full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 18, 2019
