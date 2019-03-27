1933 ~ 2019

Duane Whitehead, age 86, peacefully passed away on the evening of March 22, 2019. Duane was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 3, 1933. Duane graduated with high honors in accounting and received his MBA at the University of Utah. He served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1958. While serving his country in Spokane Washington, he met the love of his life, Dorothea Marten. They were married in the Salt Lake City temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Duane and Dorothea had 4 children, Robert, Richard, David, and Steven. Duane worked for Regional Supply, Inc. for 44 years as controller. In 2001 he lost his dear wife Dorothea. Duane enjoyed time with his boys and grandchildren often visiting them, attending sporting events, going out to eat, and traveling. In 2008 he married Carrol Williams. Duane is preceded in death by his father and mother, his brother Carl, and his wife Dorothea. He is survived by Carrol Williams, his brother Paul (Marilyn), his four sons Robert, Richard, David (Tiffany), and Steven (Laura) and his 11 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019