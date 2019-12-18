|
|
Duane Memmott
Richfield, Utah
Duane Preston Memmott, 90, of Richfield, passed away peacefully at his son's home in Mesquite, NV, December 10, 2019. The youngest of five brothers, Duane was born July 8, 1929, to Samuel F. and Ida L. Memmott in Nephi, Utah. He married Iris Garrett on October 1, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple and together they raised two sons. Iris preceded him in death on July 16, 2005. He married Elda Martell in 2007; later divorced.
Duane was a graduate of Utah State University and enjoyed a career as a farm and ranch appraiser and general manager of the Federal Land Bank office in Richfield. He loved traveling the roads of southern Utah and Nevada while telling those with him about the farms and ranches all along the way. Duane showed his dedication as a husband, dad and grandpa through his unwavering love and support.
He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and as a young man served in the Eastern Central States Mission spending most of his time in Kentucky and Tennessee. Duane's service in the church continued in various capacities including bishop of the Richfield 7th Ward. Throughout his life he devoted many hours to ministering and caring for those around him. Duane worked as an ordinance worker in the Manti Temple and found great satisfaction in his service there. He had a beautiful voice and used his musical talent to bring joy and comfort to others in church and throughout his community.
Duane is survived by two sons: Drew (Kim Magleby) Memmott, Dover, MA; and Kyle (Christine Christensen) Memmott, Mesquite, NV; seven grandchildren: Allie, Sasha, Margo and Andrew, Jared, Jordan, Dagen; sisters-in-law: Joyce Memmott, Peggy Memmott, and Elna Garrett.
Preceded in death by wife; parents; brothers: Lawrence (Grace) Memmott, Byron (Zelma) Memmott, Heber Memmott, and Maurice Memmott; brothers-in-law: Jim Garrett, Dee (Nelda) Garrett, and Bryan Garrett.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel, 50 South 100 West, Richfield, UT. Friends may call at Magleby Mortuary on Sunday evening from 6-7 p.m. or Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Nephi Vine Bluff Cemetery at 3 p.m. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
The Memmott family wishes to express gratitude to family, friends, and neighbors that kept in touch with Duane through loving cards, phone calls, and visits. Special thanks as well to Duane's friends at Wentworth at the Meadows Assisted Living in St. George, UT.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 18, 2019