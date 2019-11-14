|
|
Duane Ray Perry
1943-2019
Duane Ray Perry, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Nov. 12, 2019. Duane was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Dora Cazier and Henry Yates Perry on Jan. 15, 1943. He married Kenna Astle on Aug. 31, 1967 in the Salt Lake temple and recently celebrated their 52nd anniversary. Together they raised 3 wonderful children. He leaves as his legacy: Tawnya Albertson (Charles), Jeffrey Duane Perry (Kristin), and Stephanie Smith. He also leaves to cherish his memory 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Happy trails. Until we meet again. We love you dad!
Funeral services will be held Sat, Nov. 23, 2019 at 11 AM at 2925 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S.), Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held Fri, Nov. 22, 2019 at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S), Salt Lake City, Utah from 6-8 p.m. and the day of the services at the church from 9:45-10:45 A.M. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019