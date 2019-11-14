Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
2925 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
2925 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Ray Perry


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane Ray Perry Obituary
Duane Ray Perry
1943-2019
Duane Ray Perry, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Nov. 12, 2019. Duane was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Dora Cazier and Henry Yates Perry on Jan. 15, 1943. He married Kenna Astle on Aug. 31, 1967 in the Salt Lake temple and recently celebrated their 52nd anniversary. Together they raised 3 wonderful children. He leaves as his legacy: Tawnya Albertson (Charles), Jeffrey Duane Perry (Kristin), and Stephanie Smith. He also leaves to cherish his memory 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Happy trails. Until we meet again. We love you dad!
Funeral services will be held Sat, Nov. 23, 2019 at 11 AM at 2925 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S.), Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held Fri, Nov. 22, 2019 at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S), Salt Lake City, Utah from 6-8 p.m. and the day of the services at the church from 9:45-10:45 A.M. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -