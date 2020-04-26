|
|
1949 ~ 2020
Duane Rex Gertsch passed away April 22, 2020 in Orem, Utah from complications of Alzheimers Disease. He was born to Jeremiah and Blodwen Thompson Gertsch on November 15, 1949 in Salt Lake City, UT. Following COVID-19 guidelines a viewing will be held Tuesday April 28, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:00 am at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, Utah. A family graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in Midway City Cemetery. To leave condolences and read full obituary online, go to www.walkersanderson.com.
Military honors provided by American Legion Post 23
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020