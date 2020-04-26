Home

Walker Sanderson Funeral Home - Orem
646 East 800 North
Orem, UT 84097
(801) 226-3500
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Walker Sanderson Funeral Home - Orem
646 East 800 North
Orem, UT 84097
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Midway City Cemetery
Duane Rex Gertsch


1949 - 2020
Duane Rex Gertsch Obituary
1949 ~ 2020
Duane Rex Gertsch passed away April 22, 2020 in Orem, Utah from complications of Alzheimers Disease. He was born to Jeremiah and Blodwen Thompson Gertsch on November 15, 1949 in Salt Lake City, UT. Following COVID-19 guidelines a viewing will be held Tuesday April 28, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:00 am at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, Utah. A family graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in Midway City Cemetery. To leave condolences and read full obituary online, go to www.walkersanderson.com.
Military honors provided by American Legion Post 23
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020
