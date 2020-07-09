Duane W. Klinger

1930 ~ 2020

Duane Winston Klinger slipped peacefully into eternity Sunday morning, July 5, 2020 at his home in Salt Lake City surrounded by loved ones.

Duane was born December 5, 1930 in Chicago, IL. Son of Virgil Klinger and Julia Speich Klinger. Raised in Wisconsin, Duane was very inquisitive and eager to learn of the world around him. He started as a soda jerk in high school but was self-taught in many trades through his life including carpentry, installation, and finishing homes. Duane loved this great country, America, and served in the U.S. Army for 2 years afterward remaining a true patriot. His career path led him to paint and wallpaper sales, where his territory was 9 western states and he earned many performance awards. As Duane always said, he had a lot of windshield time. His retirement was filled with his love of woodworking, sports, and traveling with his wife, Linda. Duane was a Jazz season ticket holder for 35 years and shared many of these games with his friends and loved ones.

Duane was married to Alice Juanita Schwartz on December 24, 1953. They had three children (Jeff, Jim, and Judy). After their divorce, Duane married Anita Rodenbeck and had a son (Duane Jr.). In 1978, Duane married the love of his life, Linda Gae Gustafson.

Duane became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and happily served as ward clerk for four Bishops. He also treasured the opportunity he had to help with the reconstruction of the Nauvoo Temple. Although Duane was a professional wallpaper hanger and painter, he was happy to serve in any way he could and often spoke of sweeping the many stairs and helping to clean up during the construction. He loved to serve and was a friend to all, spreading joy with a good joke.

Duane is survived by his wife Linda; sister Donna McGuire; 4 children Jeffrey Klinger (Jane), Judy Polczinski (Len), James Klinger, and Duane Emerson (Aneta); 3 grandchildren; and many nieces; and nephews, who loved him.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Susan, Jim, and Rita of CNS Cares for their support and kindness.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Little Cottonwood 14th Ward, 1160 East Vine Street, where a viewing will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Payson City Cemetery. Services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.



