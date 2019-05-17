1926 ~ 2019

Durrel Arden Woolsey passed away quietly at home with LaRae, his wife of 72 years, by his side. He was the first child of Arden and Ruby Woolsey, born in Escalante, UT June 12, 1926. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Wallace, LaNia and Joy.

Durrel and LaRae Wood were married in 1946 following his service in the Navy during WW ll. They are parents to a son, Bruce and two daughters, Geri and Gena. They have 16 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren. As a young man Durrel began his career employed by Standard Oil Company, and over time grew that into an independently owned business, Woolsey Oil, which eventually employed over 50 people. While raising his family, Durrel was active in civic activities, such as President of the Chamber of Commerce and President of Rotary. He played to an honest 7 handicap, and spent many fun nights playing his trombone in a locally prominent jazz band.

Devout in his service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in leadership positions starting at a young age which continued for decades. He served as counselor and then as Stake President for 17 years in Stockton CA. Durrel and LaRae were called to preside over the Tempe AZ mission in 1988 for 3 years and was then called to the Quorum of Seventy for several years. Following his release from the Quorum, he served for 3 years as Oakland Temple President, with LaRae as Matron.

The years after church service were quiet, involving himself with ongoing service to others, family interests, gardening and enjoying his love of music.

He said he was looking forward to his new calling.....

Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 20th at 1:00 pm at the Alpine Stake Center, 98 East Canyon Crest Rd., Alpine, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Interment in Alpine City Cemetery.

Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.

Published in Deseret News on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary