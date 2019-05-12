Dwight Ford Walton, a much loved and respected husband, father, step-dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on May 2, 2019, a few days after a wonderful milestone 100th birthday with family and friends.

Dwight was born on April 27, 1919, in Centerville, Utah, the son of Franklin Edward and Amelia Porter Walton. He grew up in Centerville and attended Davis High School, the University of Utah, and he graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Landscape Architecture. He was a member and officer in Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and a member of the L.D.S. church. Dwight married Margaret Junkin in Paris, Illinois, in 1941. They had 3 children and after 35 years, they were divorced. Dwight married Trudy J. Van Wagenen in 1977, and they spent 35 wonderful years together until her death.

Dwight served four years in the U.S. Army Air Corps with time in the South Pacific as a navigator of a B-24, during World War II.

Along with S.W. Clayton, Dwight was co-owner and co-founder of Western Garden Center where he served as its President for over 20 years. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Utah Association of Nurserymen for many years. He was named Utah Nurseryman of the Year in 1977.

Dwight was devoted to his wife and family; he was an avid golfer and sports fan. He enjoyed golf with friends as a member of the Willow Creek Country Club and all other courses in Salt Lake and other areas. He and Trudy loved to travel, visiting many different countries. They spent 20 years enjoying winters in San Diego.

Dwight is survived by sons David Walton (Beverly), Midland Michigan, Don Walton (Margaret), Ashland, Oregon, daughter Patricia Hurd (Joe) Pleasant Hill, California, step-daughter Trudy Searle (Ryan), Newburyport, Massachusetts. He also has eight grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Dwight's wonderful long life will be celebrated at a later date. He was much loved by many.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of the Wellington assisted living home, to the hospice staff who also cared for Dwight, and to the residents of the Wellington, especially Carletta Elich, and her daughter, Janet, and most of all to our very special friend, Bobby Jackson, for all his loving care.





