Dyann Mauchle, born May 1, 1932, passed away February 5, 2020.
Only child of Laff and Thelma Waylett Mauchle. Attended schools in Salt Lake and graduated from the University of Utah. Employed by Utah Power and Light until retirement. Loved all living things, especially dogs. Faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Served many years as a dependable temple worker. Survived by cousins Betty Giles, Bonnie McIver, and Ralph (Cathy) Norris. Preceeded in death by parents.
Many thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's Villa for their care and concern. A viewing will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00-6:00p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. A graveside will be held at the same location on Wednesday at 1:00p.m.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 9, 2020