Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dyann Mauchle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dyann Mauchle


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dyann Mauchle Obituary
Dyann Mauchle, born May 1, 1932, passed away February 5, 2020.
Only child of Laff and Thelma Waylett Mauchle. Attended schools in Salt Lake and graduated from the University of Utah. Employed by Utah Power and Light until retirement. Loved all living things, especially dogs. Faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Served many years as a dependable temple worker. Survived by cousins Betty Giles, Bonnie McIver, and Ralph (Cathy) Norris. Preceeded in death by parents.
Many thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's Villa for their care and concern. A viewing will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00-6:00p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. A graveside will be held at the same location on Wednesday at 1:00p.m.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dyann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -