Dylan Dewey Hopkins
April 25, 1983 ~ November 21, 2008
We're remembering Dylan's life and saying goodbye one last time in the print edition of our beloved Salt Lake Tribune, and the Deseret News. For twelve years, on the day of his birth and the day of his death, we have posted In Memoriam our tearful stories, with memories of joy, gratitude, and love. Now we are many who lament the loss of the print edition of the our local newspapers, with or without morning coffee, and want to thank them for providing an avenue of expression for those we love and lose. But, with aging wisdom, one might come to understand more clearly that nothing ever stays the same.
As was said of Dylan's Harlan's Hawk that took flight after years of companionship and expert care, can now be said of Dylan:
"Then one day from perch secure, away his partner, Yala, flew. Her long, slow wingbeats took her to heights beyond our human view."

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 22, 2020.
