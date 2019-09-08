Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dylan Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dylan Parker


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dylan Parker Obituary
Dylan Parker
1974 ~ 2019
Our hero Dylan B. Parker passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 after a courageous year and a half battle with cancer. We know he was welcomed home by his loving father. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley (1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah 84095) at 11 am. Inurnment will be at Granite Cemetery (2985 E 9800 S, Sandy, UT 84092). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at any Cypress Credit Union under the name "Dylan Parker Donation Account". For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dylan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now