|
|
Dylan Parker
1974 ~ 2019
Our hero Dylan B. Parker passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 after a courageous year and a half battle with cancer. We know he was welcomed home by his loving father. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley (1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah 84095) at 11 am. Inurnment will be at Granite Cemetery (2985 E 9800 S, Sandy, UT 84092). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at any Cypress Credit Union under the name "Dylan Parker Donation Account". For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 8, 2019