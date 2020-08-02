E. Dilworth (Tim) Newman
1937-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-E. Dilworth "Tim" Newman died peacefully of natural causes on July 30, 2020 with his wife by his bedside.
Tim was born in 1937 in Salt Lake City to Karma Nebeker and Earshel W. Newman and married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Jowers, in the Salt Lake Temple in 1963. They have four children: Joyce Littlewood (Richard), John (Jennifer), Mark (Kathryn) and Liz Sackewitz (Bill). They also have 16 grandchildren and three great-children.
Tim was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various capacities including in two Bishoprics and a Stake High Council. Tim and his wife served as inner-city missionaries and he always manifested a strong testimony of the gospel.
He grew up in the City Creek area of Salt Lake City and spent the "war years" in Helena, Montana. Tim was an Eagle Scout and attended the 2nd National Scout Jamboree at Valley Forge. He graduated from West High School where he was a photographer for the school newspaper and a Cadet Captain in the ROTC. He served for eight years in the Army Reserves, retiring as a Staff Sergeant. Tim graduated from the University of Utah with a B.S. in Elementary Education and earned an M.Ed. in school administration from BYU.
Tim taught at Newman Elementary School for 12 years and served as principal at several Salt Lake City elementary schools including Liberty, Mountain View (formerly Glendale Park), Uintah, Dilworth and Rosslyn Heights. He also served as the district reading specialist and presented maturation lectures to boys in the majority of Salt Lake Valley elementary schools.
Tim had a great passion for teaching and working with children. Tim retired from Salt Lake District after 38 years and shared his expertise as an instructor of elementary education at UVU.
Tim loved trains and everything about them. He was a member of the National Railroad Historical Society and staffed steam train excursions, including the Utah Centennial Express, and once drove a steam engine on the Nevada Northern Railroad. He was a skilled model railroader and delighted children, grandchildren and neighbors with his train layout. Tim rode legendary trains in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Panama and Switzerland.
He loved traveling with his wife on trips and cruises throughout the world. Most of all, he enjoyed their annual vacation in Coronado, California, spending time on the beach with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Tim loved all kinds of music from folk to jazz to classical. He performed barbershop music with the Beehive Statesmen. He also played guitar for his family and bass with a dance combo. Tim loved teaching music and conducted the all-city fifth grade choir in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. He enjoyed attending professional performances as well as those by his children and grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive in Millcreek, on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral for family and close friends will be held on Friday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Millcreek Ward chapel at 3640 East Millstream Lane in Millcreek. Family and friends may also visit from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the chapel on Friday morning. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be observed. The link to a livestream of the funeral may be found via Tim's obituary on wasatchlawn.com
.
Tim is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren and his sister, Karen Johnson. The family thanks his friends, neighbors and caregivers for their patient and nurturing support in his final years.