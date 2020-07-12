E. Doyle Robison

1927 - 2020

Our wonderful father returned home to join his wife and family Wednesday afternoon, July 8th, 2020. He was 93.

E Doyle Robison was born in Fillmore, Utah, May 31, 1927, the fourth son of Aaron Wayne and Fern Ashby Robison.

He attended Fillmore schools and served in leadership of the class of '45. He also ran the mile for the Millard High Eagles, anchoring the medley relay team.

Just 28 days after his graduation from Millard High School he enlisted in the Navy, serving 13 months, learning to be a radar technician.

Four months after his discharge, Dad began a three-year mission to Sweden. During his mission, he served as President of the Härnösand Branch and of the Sundsvall District.

Upon his return to Fillmore, he met Beth Spencer. After a two-year courtship, they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple, on August 30, 1951. Together, they enjoyed 64 grand years full of family, service and adventures. She preceded him in death on November 27, 2015.

Applying the study habits he had developed in the Navy, Dad graduated with honors from BYU June 2, 1952 and with a Masters of Science in Retailing, from NYU on June 11, 1952.

Dad went into retailing and marketing, taking him on trips around the world, and establishing relationships with leaders in the industry. The capstone of his career was launching Skagg's Institute of Retail Management at BYU in 1976. During his career he moved his growing family to Ohio, New Jersey, Minnesota, Maryland, New York and Utah.

Dad was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many positions and was called to serve as President of the London England Mission from 1991 - 1994. He and mom served other missions together, including one to the Stockholm Temple and another to the Family History Library in Salt Lake. He also enjoyed the opportunity to serve as a sealer and as a stake patriarch.

Dad is survived by his five children - Catherine (Dale) Johnson, Linda (Jeff) Woodworth, Kevin (Kaye Cronquist), Stephen (Darby Howse), and Jeffrey (Kimberly Tucker); his brother, Richard (Mary Meitl) Robison; and his sisters-in-law, Joan (Clair) McKee; and Audrey Spencer; 23 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Dad was also preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Ashby, Ray and Duane.

Due to restrictions because of Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, Dad would like donations be made to the General Mission Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Our family would like to thank Trina and the entire staff at the Memory Care Facility at the Sheridan in South Jordan for their consistent, tender care and service for our father which surpassed all our expectations.



