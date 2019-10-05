|
|
E. Paul Carter
1938 ~ 2019
Magna, UT-Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother, Earvil Paul Carter passed away on October 3, 2019. Paul was born January 29, 1938 in Murray, Utah to Earvil Sylvester Carter and May Prior Carter. Paul graduated from Murray High in 1956 and attended University of Utah. He went to work at Chicago Bridge and Iron, then went to Hercules and then worked for Tooele Army Depot where he retired in 1992. He worked a short time with Generator Exchange and Reams Food. Paul married the love of his life Louise Warr on November 8, 1957. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple August 4, 197I. They settled in Magna, Utah where they had 5 children. Paul loved to go camping with his wife and family and hunting with his boys. Survived by His wife of 63 year Louise, Daughter Tammy (Gary) Norton, Sons Ronald (Debbie Ferrell) Carter, Greg (Kristi) Carter, Jeff (Stephanie) Carter. Siblings Ronald (Joan) Carter, Carolyn (Ralph) Poland, Dianna Rock. He has 13 Grandchildren and l0 Great Grandchildren and numerous Nieces and Nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, son Kelly Carter, brother Ronald P. Carter, brother-in-law Ralph Poland, and niece Connie Solomanson. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 8, from 6 - 8 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT and again on Wednesday October 9, from 10 - 10:45 AM at 3151 South Broadway Street, Magna, UT with a funeral service to follow. Interment will take place at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019