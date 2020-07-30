Earl J Garfield
1926 ~ 2020
Earl J Garfield returned home to his Heavenly Father on July 22, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1926 to Northrop Enniss and Celestia Smith Garfield in Draper, Utah. He married Vauna Joyce Lubeck on April 12, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple, and they have a posterity of 8 children, 41 grandchildren and 47 great great-grandchildren.
Earl graduated from Jordan High School and Brigham Young University. He served his country in World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received during his courageous service in the Pacific. He loved crafts and creating works of art. He loved framing, working outdoors, and enjoying nature. He was an avid square dancer and enjoyed the friendships in several square dance clubs. He loved to help others and volunteered almost daily for 15 years at the Sandy Bishop's Storehouse. He loved his family and especially playing with the young children. He loved his Savior and enjoyed serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Earl passes into the next life to join his parents, sisters, Ruth Gordon and Joan Garfield, brothers-in-law, Justin Covington, Harold Daw and sister-in-law, Alexis Garfield. Surviving him are his sisters and brother, Ann Covington, Mary Daw, Beth Sutcliffe (Lloyd) and Northrup Garfield, Jr. He is also survived by his grateful children, Boyd Garfield (Patty), Sue Powers (Jack), Kory Garfield (Jeanne), Lee Garfield (Tammy), Jan Nye (Robert), Tammie Higham (Ernie), Paul Garfield (Ruth) and Ray Garfield (Candice). His family loves him and pays tribute to the legacy of integrity, faith, and charity he leaves behind.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at the Beehive Homes care facility for the loving care extended over the last year of Earl's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Draper City Cemetery, 12441 South 900 East. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday evening at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Utah.www.goffmortuary.com