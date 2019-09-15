|
|
1939 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Earl Kenneth Jackson, age 80, passed away peacefully at Jamestown Assisted Living in Provo, Utah on September 14, 2019, due to incidence of age. Despite the heavy hand of time affecting his body, he remained dedicated to his family and a faithful servant of the Lord.
Earl was born on March 17, 1939 in Provo, to Orrin Henry Jackson and Rilla Jacobson. He attended the Provo City Public Schools and graduated from BY High School. He was awarded a BYU scholarship and graduated with a degree in Botany. During his time at BYU, he also dedicated two-and-a-half years to serve an honorable mission in Helsinki, Finland. Earl then married his high school sweetheart, Linda Mae Nielsen, on June 7, 1962 in the Salt Lake Temple. He and Linda were blessed with four children.
While raising a family, Earl continued his education with a three-year NASA Fellowship studying Plant Physiology at Oregon State University, earning him a Ph.D. Degree and completed a two-year Post-Doctorate at the E. I. DuPont Co. He traveled internationally over the next six years of work, then developed and patented agricultural products. He published several scientific papers and was the first Ph.D. regional extension agent in Utah. In semi-retirement, Earl and Linda returned to Utah. Earl worked for Utah State University in the Salt Lake Extension office. He was a successful research scientist and professor at USU; BYU's Salt Lake Center needed an experienced biology professor as well, and Earl gladly accepted the position. He was granted a three-year water conservation program for Utah. Teaching and being a professor though was by far his favorite job.
Earl was grateful for the gospel of Jesus Christ and His atonement. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life. He loved serving the Savior and the Church, and served valiantly in every calling which included two bishoprics, two high councils, stake Sunday school president, and his favorite, gospel doctrine teacher. Earl had a great love for horses and the out-of-doors that he shared with his family.
He will be missed every day, but his family is grateful he has exchanged his earthly burdens for his heavenly home. His family is eternally blessed to have a faithful Patriarch that loved them and set a stalwart example of following the Lord and relying on His atonement. Earl is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Robert E. (Kris) of Orem, Utah, Jeffrey L. (Susan) of Medina, Ohio, and Richard O. (Julie) of Issaquah, Washington; daughter, Susan R, (Mario) Gonzales of Provo, Utah; brothers, Russell H. (Connie) of Tigard, Oregon and Byron R. (Nancy) of Peoria, Arizona; sister, Anne (Bill) Slater of Lake Stevens, Washington; along with 23 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Oak Hills Stake Center located at 925 North Temple Drive, Provo, Utah. To celebrate his life, viewings will be held Friday, September 20 from 6-8 p.m. at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, and at the church Saturday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 15, 2019