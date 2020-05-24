|
|
Our sweet dad, Kent Albrand, passed away surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born, November 8, 1930 to Nesta Rosa Seare and Earl Kent Albrand, Sr. in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dad married his eternal sweetheart, Ellen Jean Watson, on June 11, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple. Dad was preceded in death by his wife and is survived by his three daughters: Karen, Kathleen (J. Kevin) Jones, Joan (Thomas) Hewitson; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters: Carol Lloyd and Janice (Tom) Jones; and a loving extended family. Dad attended West High School (The Greats of '48), served an honorable mission to the British Isles for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the U.S. Army. Dad and Mom spent decades working side-by-side managing Watson Warehouse & Storage Co., and Jess Watson Transfer, a family business started by Mom's father. After his retirement he worked for Utah Power & Light and IHC Home Care Services. Dad was involved as the Lead Host Driver for Utah's 1998 and 2002 Olympic bids and subsequent 2002 Olympics. For 17 years, Dad & Mom could be found waving from the UP&L 1924 Ford Model T in parades throughout Utah, Idaho & Wyoming. They loved traveling the world together. "Kent the Dad" was an avid historian/journal keeper through written word and especially through the lens of a camera. Our lives and the lives of our friends and extended family were documented by Dad's hand. The last evening of his life was spent watching home movies he took over the years. Oh, what memories were made and preserved because of Dad. He gladly and faithfully served in many church callings. His home teaching assignments were not just once a month, but lifelong. Dad & Mom loved singing and dancing together. For 10 years they sang together in the Jay Welch Chorale. Dad could fix anything and loved working with his hands in his shop. He had every tool you could imagine and they were all carefully organized. Dad's greatest accomplishment and joy was being surrounded by his family. He was a kind, gentle man who never had an angry word. We love you Dad…now go dance with Mom.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, a private family service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Interment Salt Lake City Cemetery. For a complete obituary & guestbook go to www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 24, 2020