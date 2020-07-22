Earl Stanford Maeser
1934 ~ 2020
Earl Stanford Maeser passed into eternity the morning of Friday, July 17, 2020, at the William E. Christofferson Veterans Home in Salt Lake City, Utah. After months without seeing each other in person, his family was miraculously allowed to visit the day before his passing.
Earl was born in Preston, Idaho January 16, 1934, the youngest son of Earl Maeser and Bessie Taylor Howe. He had one brother, Paul (Laree Nuttall), and one sister, Margaret (John Cannon). He loved his parents and his siblings dearly.
Earl lived in Idaho, Illinois, North Carolina, and Utah as a boy. He attended Ensign Elementary, Bryant Jr. High and East High School, graduating in the class of 1952. He attended the U of U on an NROTC scholarship and graduated in 1956. That same day he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the USMC.
He married Judith Pugh. A beloved daughter, Amanda, was born to them. They were later divorced.
Following five years of active duty, Earl resigned his commission, returned to Utah and entered law school at the U of U. While in law school, he remained in the Marine Corps Reserve from which he retired in 1981 as a Lieutenant Colonel.
He married the love of his life, Saundra Zirker. Five children were born to them.
He worked as corporate counsel for several companies before finding his niche working for the State of Utah.
He belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as Bishop of the Grant 8th Ward, then President of the Salt Lake Grant Stake. He was also Bishop of the Draper Heights Branch at the Genesis Youth Center adjacent to the Utah State Prison, as well as Director of the Salt Lake Inner City Project, a program focused on helping the poor become self-reliant. Later in his life he served as Stake Patriarch of the Salt Lake Grant Stake.
Earl is preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister, and daughter-in-law Tanya Ellis Maeser.
Earl leaves behind his wife of nearly 57 years, Saundra Zirker, and six children: Amanda (Mark Rasmussen), Earl Stanford Jr. (Lorah Evans), Mark (Ann Hasek), Jon (Anna Lalbeharry), Meredith (Paul Gardner), and Nate (Tanya Ellis, deceased). He was blessed with 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Earl's friends and neighbors in the Ridgedale Ward neighborhood for the countless acts of service they provided. Also, we express our appreciation to Dan, Tanya, Lynn and Drew for the care they gave our dad. And finally, we thank Jenny and all the crew at the William E. Christofferson Veterans Home for the care they provided until the very end.
There will be a viewing Friday evening, July 24, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Ridgedale Ward building, 3400 S. 1100 E., Millcreek UT. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:00 AM, also at the Ridgedale Ward building, with a viewing from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM with the family. Masks are required and we will be social distancing. Seating in the building will be limited. The proceedings will be broadcast via Facebook Live here: https://www.facebook.com/events/3087493714671687
To view the entire obituary visit www.larkinmortuary.com
.