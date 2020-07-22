I have lost a dear friend with Earl's passing. For 26 years I had the pleasure of working with, serving with, golfing with, laughing with and having lunch with this dear man. When Earl asked me to serve as his Executive Secretary at the Genesis Youth Corrections Center in 1998 I watched a leader and spiritual giant speak, counsel and love those troubled young men. I so enjoyed our deeply rich spiritual and religious discussions. Earl was my spiritual mentor and it was he who always listened and then in his always informal way, gave me the greatest advice or thought that I still remember 15 years later. I love you Earl. Thank you for sharing your time and friendship with me. Chuck Spence

Chuck Spence

Friend